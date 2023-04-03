Stock market opens new month on a negative note

Nigeria’s equities market opened the month of April in red, decreasing by 0.08percent or N27billion on Monday April 3, the first trading day of the new month.

The record dismal outing on the local Bourse pushed lower this year’s record positive return to 5.73percent.

The record dip at the Nigerian Exchange Limited was majorly fuelled by sell off in stocks like UACN which decreased most, from N9.55 to N8.60, losing 95kobo or 9.95percent. It was followed by Eterna which was down, from N6.80 to N6.15, shedding 65kobo or 9.56percent. Also, SCOA decreased from a high of N1 to 90kobo, losing 10kobo or 10percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation depreciated from preceding day’s high of 54,232.34 points and N29.544 trillion respectively to 54,184.34 points and N 29.517trillion.

Fidelity Bank, Transcorp, UBA, Access Corporation and Oando were top-5 actively traded stocks as equity traders in 4,408 deals exchanged 292,559,938 shares valued at N2.380billion.