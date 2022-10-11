Stock market opens holiday-shortened week on a positive note

Nigeria’s equities market opened this week on a positive note, rising by 0.45 percent at the close of trading session on Monday, October 11.

Thanks to stocks like BUA Cement, May & Baker, Ikeja Hotel and others that caused the record new high.

BUA Cement led the gainers league after its share price moved up from preceding day low of N52 to N56.50, up N4.50 or 8.65percent.

The market’s year-to-date (YtD) positive return increased to 11.35percent.

The market’s All-Share Index (ASI) rose from a low of 47,351.43points to 47,565.92points

while its Market Capitalisation increased from N25.791trillion to N25.907trillion.

Investors booked N116billion gain on Monday. In 4,188 deals, investors exchanged 125,652,029 shares valued at N1.902billion.