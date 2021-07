Nigeria’s equities market opened a new trading week in green with record gain of about N94billion as investors continued their bargain hunting in value stocks as half-year (H1) earning season gains traction. “Last week, the market saw increased buy-side activity and overall improvement in activity level which was driven largely by the expectation of better-than-expected…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login