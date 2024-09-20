Stock market gains N454bn in one week

Nigeria’s equities market increased by 0.81 percent in the holiday-shortened trading week ended Friday September 20.

The equities market value increased by N454 billion in the review week as investors continued to wait for corporate earnings of remaining tier-1 banks.

The record positive close was driven by investors who bought banking, insurance, and oil & gas stocks despite profit taking in consumer goods and industrial stocks.

This month, the stock market has risen by 1.73 percent. The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation appreciated from preceding week’s lows of 97,456.62 points and N56.002 trillion to 98,247.99 points and N56.456 trillion.

The market recorded three sessions of positive closes as against a day of negative close. The market’s year-to-date (YtD) return stood higher at 31.39 percent.

