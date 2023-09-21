Stock market drops further by 0.09%

At the close of trading on Thursday, Nigeria’s equities market decreased further by 0.09percent or N35billion as investors expectedly trade cautiously amid absence of any major positive catalyst to drive up sentiments.

The stock market’s key performance indicators – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased from preceding trading day’s highs of 68,335.72 points and N37.400trillion respectively to 68,271.14 points and N37.365trillion.

The market’s negative close on Thursday pushed down the return year-to-date (YtD) to 33.21percent.

Though the market has risen this week and this month by 1.30percent and 2.59percent respectively.

Universal Insurance, Oando, Access Corporation, Japaul Gold and UBA were actively traded stocks as investors in 7,949 deals exchanged 1,123,849,269 shares valued at N5.818billion.

Oando led the group of decliners after its share price lowered from N14.60 to N13.15, down by N1.45 or 9.93 percent. Lasaco followed after dropping from N2.06 to N1.86, down by 20kobo or 9.71percent.

Chams also dipped from N1.46 to N1.32, down by 14kobo or 9.59 percent. NNFM was down from N16.80 to N15.25, losing N1.55 or 9.23 percent.