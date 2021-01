Stock market dips slightly by 0.07% as profit taking wanes

Nigerian’s equities market decreased marginally by 0.07percent on Tuesday January 19, signally waning profit taking activities. Though investors raised bets in stocks like Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc, Presco and Lafarge, but profit-taking in value counters like Ardova Plc, BUA Cement Plc, UACN Plc, Access Bank Plc, and…