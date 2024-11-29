Stock market decreases by 0.33% in week ended November 29

In the trading week ended Friday November 29, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation depreciated by 0.33 percent and 0.31 percent to close at 97,506.87 points and N59.107 trillion respectively.

Thirty-two equities appreciated in price during the review week lower than 52 equities in the preceding trading week.

Forty-six equities depreciated in price higher than 33 in the preceding week, while 75 equities remained unchanged, higher 68 recorded in the preceding week.

Similarly, like the benchmark performance index, all other indices finished the week lower with the exception of NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX Lotus II, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Growth which appreciated by 1.23 percent, 0.84 percent, 0.99 percent, 0.62 percent and 5.59 percent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

In the review week, the NGX listed 93,950,000 units of Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Series 10 Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund of N100 each at N109.43 per unit under the N200 billion Issuance Programme.

With this listing of the additional 93,950,000 ordinary shares on the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the total issued units of Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund has increased from 961,342,005 to 1,055,292,005 ordinary shares of N100 each.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

