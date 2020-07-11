Stock market decreases by 0.12% amid mix of bargain hunting, profit taking activities

Nigeria’s stock market decreased by 0.12 percent in the trading week ended Friday July 10 as the local Bourse saw a mix of bargain hunting and profit taking activities.

Stock investors booked about N16billion loss in one week. The stock market’s negative return year-to-date (YtD) stood lower at-9.45 percent at the close of the week’s trading session.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation depreciated to close the trading review week at 24,306.36 points and N12.679trillion respectively as against preceding trading week when both indicators closed at 24,336.12 points and N12.695 trillion.

Stock buyers are advised to trade cautiously in a new week as market watchers foresee a more pressured Bourse in the meantime, despite the attractiveness of a number of fundamentally sound stocks hence.

The continued spread of the Coronavirus and its negative impact on major global and domestic indicators remains a source of worry to investors and businesses.

Though many companies first-quarter (Q1) results were not totally negative, but were obviously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown across states.

Their second-quarter (Q2) results are expected to more precisely reflect the impact of the Pandemic-driven decline in economic activity.