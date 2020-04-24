Stock market declines by 1.41% in one week 

In the trading week ended April 24, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 1.41percent to close the week at 22,599.38 points and N11.778 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance, NSE ASeM, NSE Meri Growth and NSE Industrial Goods, which appreciated by 1.17percent, 3.55percent, 0.96percent and 0.71percent.

Twenty-five (25) equities appreciated in price during the review trading week, lower than 37 equities in the preceding week.

Thirty-three (33) equities depreciated in price, higher than 21 equities in the preceding week, while 105 equities remained unchanged, the same in the preceding week.