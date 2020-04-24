Stock market declines by 1.41% in one week 

In the trading week ended April 24, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 1.41percent to close the week at 22,599.38 points and N11.778 trillion respectively.
All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance, NSE ASeM, NSE Meri Growth and NSE Industrial Goods, which appreciated by 1.17percent, 3.55percent, 0.96percent and 0.71percent.
Twenty-five (25) equities appreciated in price during the review trading week, lower than 37 equities in the preceding week.
Thirty-three (33) equities depreciated in price, higher than 21 equities in the preceding week, while 105 equities remained unchanged, the same in the preceding week.
The market recorded turnover of 1.195 billion shares worth N13.979 billion in 20,591 deals, in contrast to a total of 1.495 billion shares valued at N12.894 billion that exchanged hands the preceding week in 20,982 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 965.571 million shares valued at N7.811 billion traded in 11,710 deals; thus contributing 80.79percent and 55.88percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The Industrial Goods industry followed with 54.803 million shares worth N1.509 billion in 2,043 deals and the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 54.114 million shares worth N111.406 million in 460 deals.
Trading in top three equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 581.950 million shares worth N6.363 billion in 7,185 deals, contributing 48.69percent and 45.52percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
A total of 313,523 units of exchange traded funds (ETFs) valued at N3.919 million were traded in the review week in 11 deals, compared with a total of 52,216 valued at N103.109 million transacted the preceding week in 15 deals.
