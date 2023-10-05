Stock market closes higher by 0.13%

…VFD Group to list on NGX

Nigeria’s equities market closed higher by 0.13percent on Thursday while investors gained about N140billion following cherry-picking actions seen across board.

Investors bought mostly banking, consumer goods, and industrial stocks amid mild offering of insurance stocks.

The Nigerian Bourse positive close by 0.13percent on Thursday pushed higher this year’s return to +29.89 percent. The market has risen this week by 0.28 percent.

Read also: Stocks fail to sustain rally

At the close of trading, the market’s All-Share Index (ASI) and equities capitalisation increased from preceding day’s lows of 66,482.28 points and N36.386trillion respectively to 66,570.19 points and N36.526trillion.

In 6,959 deals, investors exchanged 1,014,376,755 shares valued at N4.733billion. Neimeth, Oando, Universal Insurance, Fidelity Bank, and Sterling Bank were most actively traded stocks.

VFD Group will this Friday October 6 list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The listing event by VFD Group will be celebrated with a Closing Gong ceremony, during which the VFD Group management will also engage capital market stakeholders through a “Facts Behind the Listing” presentation.