Stock market appreciates by 4.45% in one week

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 4.45percent to close the week ended May 8 at 24,045.40 points and N12.531 trillion respectively.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 4.45percent to close the week ended May 8 at 24,045.40 points and N12.531 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher in the review trading week with the exception of NSE ASeM, which depreciated by 0.1percent.

Liquidity level will continue to play major role in the direction of the stock market in the short term to medium term.

With the gains recorded in most counters in the review trading week, analysts envisage profit taking at the beginning of a new week before the market stabilises by mid-week.

Interestingly, prices of most fundamentally sound stocks remain good for investors to take position for a medium to long term tenure.