Stock investors gain N217bn as mixed sentiment persists on NGX

Nigeria’s equities market furthered its mixed activity on Thursday with a slightly bullish close, by 0.09 percent or N217billion.

The record positive close on the Lagos Bourse came as investors, in line with analysts’ expectations, continued to trade in line with corporate actions while cherry-picking attractive counters across board.

Stocks like Aradel Holdings, Conoil, Eunisell Interlinked, John Holt, and Thomas Wyatt led the market into the positive region on Thursday. This week, the market has seen two days of positive closes as against two days of negatives.

Aradel moved up most, from N401.10 to N441.20, adding N40.10 or 10percent. Conoil increased from N215 to N236.50, adding N21.50 or 10percent. Eunisell also increased from N7.46 to N8.20, adding 74kobo or 9.92 percent.

John Holt rose from N3.99 to N4.38, up 39kobo or 9.77 percent, while Thomas Wyatt increased from N1.75 to N1.92, up by 17kobo or 9.71percent.

At the close of Thursday’s trading session, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation increased from preceding trading day’s lows of 96,567.24 points and N58.514 trillion respectively to 96,924.86 points and N58.731 trillion.

Meanwhile, the share price of NGX Group decreased most, from N24.95 to N23.50, down by N1.45 or 5.81 percent, followed by Wema Bank which decreased from N8 to N7.55, also down by 45kobo or 5.63 percent and FCMB Group which dipped from N9.75 to N9.40, losing 35kobo or 3.59 percent.

In 9,700 deals, investors exchanged 744,537,143 shares worth N16.477billion. Consolidated Hallmark, Japaul Gold, Ellah Lakes, FBN Holdings, and Oando were actively traded stocks.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

