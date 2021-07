Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc recently hosted a webinar where it reiterated its zeal and commitment to assisting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) ecosystem in Nigeria. The webinar themed “Scaling Your Business in Challenging Economic Times”, was well attended by enthusiastic entrepreneurs looking to overcome the economic challenges currently…

