NOVA Merchant Bank held its 4th Annual General Meeting in Lagos where shareholders commended the board and management for its impressive performance over the years. At the meeting held in Lagos on June 30 shareholders approved the payment of N800million as dividend for the 2020 financial year and urged the Bank to continue the growth…

