SEC, NGX Group, JSE strengthen ties on governance, market development

A high-level delegation from Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), led by Umaru Kwairanga, chairman, NGX Group alongside top officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), headed by Emomotimi Agama, Director General, SEC recently visited the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for a strategic engagement.

The visit, which aimed to expose the Nigerian delegation to JSE’s governance best practices and deepen institutional cooperation, reflects NGX Group’s commitment to continuous development, global partnerships, and alignment with international standards, fostering growth in Nigerian and African capital markets.

A significant portion of the discussions focused on the opportunity for African exchanges to collaborate in attracting investors pivoting from the Chinese market.

Leila Fourie, group CEO, JSE warmly welcomed the Nigerian delegation, emphasising the growing importance of African capital markets in the global investment landscape. She highlighted recent positive trends in South Africa’s capital market, including reduced outflows and improved investor sentiment, positioning it as a key player in the continent’s financial ecosystem.

In response, Kwairanga, chairman, NGX Group expressed optimism about the mutual benefits of the visit, noting, “Understanding JSE’s governance structure, as a demutualized exchange like NGX Group, will significantly influence our decision-making moving forward”.

Read also: SEC, NGX Group reiterate commitment to digital transformation in capital market

Agama, Director General, SEC underscored the strategic importance of the visit, stating, “SEC fully supports initiatives like this, which have the potential to steer the Nigerian capital market towards greater heights. The learnings from this engagement with JSE, another demutualised exchange, will be instrumental to our market’s development”.

Temi Popoola, GMD/CEO, NGX Group reflected on the discussions, saying, “This has been a productive engagement, and we look forward to a synergistic partnership with JSE across several areas that would contribute to market development and inform our strategic orientation as an Exchange Group. We are particularly optimistic about the potential of private markets, innovation, and technology in product development to drive the transformation of our business and markets.”

Stressing the need for synergy to bolster market appeal across Africa, Fourie remarked, “There is a clear opportunity for African exchanges to unite in drawing global investment interest towards the continent”.

The JSE expressed interest in partnering with NGX Group on carbon markets, data sharing, and private markets, crucial areas for revenue diversification. Discussions also explored the potential for dual listings and strengthening ties with other African exchanges. In addition, the two exchange groups shared insights on governance, risk management, and self-regulation, with a focus on private markets and mergers & acquisitions, reinforcing the collaborative spirit of the meeting.

Some of the other delegates from NGX Group and SEC present during the engagement were Nonso Okpala, non-executive director, NGX Group and Bola Ajomale, executive commissioner, operations, SEC.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

Share