RMBN Stockbrokers unveils HNI brokerage product

RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers has announced a new stockbroking product in line with the evolving needs and interests of clients.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, financial behaviours have evolved. RMBN Stockbrokers (RMBNS) has noted an increase in retail/HNI activity on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), as individuals accessed the market from the comfort of their homes using trading apps and VPN.

“Previously, RMBNS’s brokerage services have been targeted at only the corporate sector,” says Layi Olaleru, CEO, RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers.

According to Olaleru, RMBNS has gained a reputation in offering highly-regarded services to both domestic and international investors.

“To date, our clients have included pension fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies, offshore funds investing in frontier, emerging and sub-Saharan Africa markets, and sovereign funds. Our services include efficient execution of trades, post-trade services, portfolio advisory, market insights and research,” he added.

Olaleru said the HNI brokerage product will enable high net-worth clients to participate in the Nigerian equities market, and benefit from the company’s specialised equities and fixed income brokerage services.