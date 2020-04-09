Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Primero BRT lists N16.5bn bond on NSE

 Primero BRT
Dealing Members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange were on Thursday notified about the listing of N16.5billion Series 1 term bond by Primero BRT Securitization SPV Plc.
 
The Bond with a coupon rate of 17percent Fixed Rate is due 2026. It is under the N100billion Medium Term Bond Programme of Primero BRT Securitization SPV Plc.
The Bonds, listed on the NSE on Thursday, April 9, 2020 were 100percent subscribed. Dunn Loren Merrifield Securities acted as the stockbroker.

 

