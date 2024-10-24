PenCom halts PFAs investments in limited liability companies commercial papers

National Pension Commission (PenCom)

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has temporarily halted investments in Commercial Papers (CPs) issued by limited liability companies by Licensed Pension Fund Administrators (LPFAs).

“The Commission has noted the increased investment by Licensed Pension Fund Administrators (LPFAs) in Commercial Papers issued by limited liability companies,” it stated in a recent release by the commission on Wednesday October 23.

Commercial papers are an short-term debt instrument issued by corporations typically used to finance short-term liabilities.

Read also: How South Africa became Africa’s insurtech leader — Report

It noted that it had observed that the issuing companies have engaged capital market operators as Issuing and Placing Agents (IPAs) to manage the issuance and placement of these Commercial Papers.

This suspension will remain in place until the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) establishes clear guidelines and regulations governing the issuance of commercial papers.

“However, the Commission has become aware that the (SEC), the regulator of the capital market, currently lacks established rules and regulations governing the issuance of commercial papers,” it said.

Operators are advised to immediately take all necessary measures to ensure full compliance with this circular.

Share