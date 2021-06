Over N360bn lost as investors sell Airtel, other Nigerian stocks

Nigeria’s stock market decreased further by 2.15percent or N364billion as Airtel and other stocks recorded major sell off on Tuesday June 22. The huge loss seen on the Nigerian Bourse has pushed the market’s negative return year-to-date (YtD) higher to -6.02percent percent. The share price of Airtel Africa recorded the highest dip on the Bourse,…