NSE up 0.23% in early trade

Gains in United Capital, Okomu Oil and some banking stocks are bringing much-needed respite to investors, pushing the market into a rare early gain Friday that could see the market gain for the first time this week.

The main market gauge All Share Index is up 0.12% in early trade with United Capital up by the most allowable in a day while Sterling Bank has gained 9.57%, UBA has gained 8.893%, Wema up 8.7%, Okomu Oil and FCMB have jumped 8.5% and 6% each.

Other gainers are Zenith (1.38%), Stanbic (0.68%) and GTB (0.55%) as at 10.54 am in Lagos.