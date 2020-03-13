Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Markets

NSE up 0.23% in early trade

by

Gains in United Capital, Okomu Oil and some banking stocks are bringing much-needed respite to investors, pushing the market into a rare early gain Friday that could see the market gain for the first time this week.

The main market gauge All Share Index is up 0.12% in early trade with United Capital up by the most allowable in a day while Sterling Bank has gained 9.57%, UBA has gained 8.893%, Wema up 8.7%, Okomu Oil and FCMB have jumped 8.5% and 6% each.

Other gainers are Zenith (1.38%), Stanbic (0.68%) and GTB (0.55%) as at 10.54 am in Lagos.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Securities dealers allays investors’ fears on Coronavirus

Asian stocks down in early trade over Coronavirus spread

Nigeria’s listed stocks shed N1.87trn in four trading days

1 of 1,105