NSE highlights values of sustainability reporting with maiden virtual Facts Behind the Sustainability Report

The promotion and disclosure of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles is increasingly becoming a tool for meaningful engagement between investors and listed companies.

This was highlighted in the maiden edition of The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s (NSE) virtual Facts Behind the Sustainability Report.

The event was recently headlined by Courteville Business Solutions and culminated in a digital Closing Gong ceremony.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 globally significantly influencing the way businesses go about their operations, the NSE continues to leverage technological infrastructure to maintain remote operations and engage stakeholders. It is, therefore, refreshing to see the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report presentation series, which was launched in 2019, now being hosted on a virtual platform.

Speaking during the webinar, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar N. Onyema, stated, “Today, is yet another historic day for sustainability at the NSE as we host the first virtual Facts Behind the Sustainability Report (FBSR). We are pleased that Courteville Business Solutions Plc has chosen to champion the maiden edition of this series and we commend the Board and Executive Management for their leadership in integrating sustainability into the core of their business operations. We encourage Courteville Business Solution Plc to continue adhering to high standards of corporate governance, deepening its social impact, exceeding regulatory compliance levels, and delivering greater returns to its shareholders.”

On his part, the Group Managing Director, Courteville Business Solutions, Adebola Akindele said, “I must thank the Management of the NSE for once again allowing us to be the poster company for medium-sized enterprises and to headline this maiden event. In our bid to institutionalize sustainability goals and integrate into our corporate governance, we created the Social Capital Management Unit (SCMU) in line with the NSE’s Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines. We have recorded impressive results across economic, environmental, social and governance standards and we continue to build on our efforts, ensuring that we remain transparent and accountable to our stakeholders.”

The event also featured a special presentation from Chair, Business and Sustainable Development, University of Edinburgh Business School, Kenneth Amaeshi, a Professor who highlighted the value of sustainability reporting. He noted that, “Sustainability is an impact management mindset for organisational and societal benefits, and a good sustainability strategy is deeply rooted in transparency and disclosures. Sustainability reporting can, therefore, be viewed as a health check for organisations to see how they can improve performance, build trust and improve efficiency.”

To commemorate Courteville Business Solution’s achievements and their participation in the maiden virtual Facts Behind the Sustainability Report, Akindele had the privilege of sounding the digital Closing Gong of the NSE.