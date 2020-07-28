NSE commemorates Seplat’s 10-year anniversary, welcomes incoming CEO

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat Plc) has achieved significant milestones in the 10 years of its existence including the landmark dual listing of the company on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges.

This was highlighted during the virtual Closing Gong ceremony hosted by The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to celebrate the outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder, Seplat Plc, Austin Avuru, and introduce the new CEO, Seplat Plc, Roger Brown to the capital market.

Speaking during the ceremony, the CEO, NSE, Oscar N. Onyema, stated, “I congratulate the Board, Management and staff of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc on the 10th year anniversary celebration. I must also applaud Avuru on his many accomplishments over the years and likewise congratulate Mr. Roger Brown on his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer effective 1 August 2020. As Brown takes the reins, we would like to assure the leadership of Seplat Plc that NSE is committed to helping issuers derive great value from their interaction with the market, and we will remain your trusted business partner in achieving your strategic business objectives.”

On his part, outgoing CEO and Co-Founder, Seplat Plc, Austin Avuru commented, “It has been a great pleasure to maintain a relationship with NSE over the past six years. The relationship has been mutually beneficial and Seplat Plc is quite pleased to have been instrumental in enhancing the relationship between the NSE and the London Stock Exchange. It has been a great journey leading the company over the last ten years and it is an even greater pleasure to introduce Roger Brown who led the efforts on the dual listing, has been instrumental in many over our achievements since he joined the firm seven years ago and is guaranteed to take the firm to greater heights.”

The incoming CEO, Seplat Plc, Roger Brown also stated, “I must thank NSE and recognise the crucial support we have received from the local bourse and our investors without whom none of our achievements would be possible. I am humbled and extremely proud to be trusted by the Board and Investors to lead Seplat Plc, especially in these challenging times. Avuru is handing over a company that is in great condition and I am looking forward to running with the same energy as you supported by a great leadership team and an extremely strong group of employees.”

ABC Orjiako went on to express the company’s delight over the invitation to once again sound the Closing Gong of The Exchange, saying, “It is a great privilege and pleasure to be here as Seplat Plc celebrates another milestone. Six years ago, we were on the trading floor of The Exchange to commemorate our landmark listing and since then, we have risen to become a premium listed company on the NSE platform. I must, therefore thank NSE for the support and all the investors and partners who have traded our stock making it possible for us to be where are today.”

The leadership of Seplat Plc was then given the privilege to sound the virtual Closing Gong signalling the end of trading for the day to the applause of Onyema and the Doyen of the market, Rasheed Yussuff.