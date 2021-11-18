Nigeria’s stock market dips further

Nigeria’s equities market decreased further by 0.15percent on Thursday as investors continued to take profit on some counters amid unmatched activities on the buy-side of the Bourse.

The market’s performance indicator – the All Share Index (ASI) closed lower at 43,285.97 points from preceding day’s high of 43,349.90 points while value of listed stocks decreased to N22.589trillion from N22.622trillion. Investors lost about N33billion.

Chams Plc led the losers table after its share price moved down from 23kobo to 21kobo, down by 2kobo or 8.70percent.

Regency Alliance Plc also decreased from 40kobo to 37kobo, losing 3kobo or 7.50percent. Unity Bank Plc dropped from 54kobo to 50kobo, shedding 4kobo or 7.41percent.

FBN Holding dipped from N12.30 to N11.50, down by 80kobo or 6.50percent, while ABC Transport moved down from 33kobo to 31kobo, shedding 2kobo or 6.06percent.

In 3,423 deals, investors exchanged 210,545,180 shares valued N2.606billion. Sterling Bank Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc, Transcorp Plc, GTCO Plc, and Jaiz Bank Plc were most traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).