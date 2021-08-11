BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria’s SEC gets AfDB’s grant for Risk-based Supervision Project

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
SEC has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB) towards the cost of regulatory capacity improvements

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB) towards the cost of regulatory capacity improvements under the risk-based supervision framework and capacity building project. The grant from the AfDB Group administered/Capital Markets Development Trust Fund is to finance the Risk-Based Supervision Framework Implementation and Capacity Development Project. According…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿