Nigeria’s equities market closed slightly in the red zone on Thursday, November 5 as some investors chose to take profit from the market which witnessed over N950billion gain last week. This record red close comes amid persistent low yield environment in the fixed income (FI) market and most analysts’ expectation that the equities market will…

