Nigeria’s equities market opens new month in green

Nigeria’s equities market gained further traction on Monday, October 4, the first trading day in this new month. The market advanced slightly by 0.05 percent at the close of the trading session.

AXA Mansard led the advancers’ league after its share price moved up from N2.33 to N2.56, up 23kobo or 9.87percent. Pharma-Deko moved up from N2.35 to N2.58, up 23kobo or 9.79percent.

Equity investors gained N14billion at the close of the remote trading session on the Exchange.

Also, on the top gainers list is University Press which rose from N1.23 to N1.35, up 12kobo or 9.76percent. CHI Plc increased from 57kobo to 62kobo, up 5kobo or 8.77percent, while Eterna Plc rose from N7 to N7.60, up by 60kobo or 8.57percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation closed at 40,243.05 points and N20.969trillion respectively as against preceding trading day’s lows of at 40,221.17 points and N20.955trillion. The market’s negative return year-to-date (YtD) stood at -0.07percent.

Fidelity Bank, GTCO, FBN Holdings, Universal Insurance and Champion Breweries Plc were most traded stock Monday on the Nigerian Bourse. In 4,066 deals, investors exchanged 202,355,622 units valued at N1.864billion.

Subscription for the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond Offer opened on Monday October 4. The subscription remains open for five days till October 8 at the following rates: 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due October 13, 2023: 6.899 percent; 3-Year FGN Savings Bond due October 13, 2024: 7.899 percent.