A slightly positive close (+0.03percent) on Tuesday is an indication of a possible reversal in the recent negative trend on the Nigerian bourse. The gradual return of buy-side activities, which pushed stocks value higher by N6 billion on Custom Street, was driven by interests in low-priced but value countered. Only this February, bear reign has…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login