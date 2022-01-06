Nigeria’s equities market extends gains

Nigeria’s stock market rose by 0.30percent on Thursday, the third consecutive positive close this week. The year-to-date (YtD) positive return has risen by 2.09 percent.

The market increased further as investors showed interest in shares of newly listed BUA Foods which made its price move from N44 to N48.40, up by N4.40 or 10 percent. It was followed by that of Livestock Feeds which increased from N1.93 to N2.05, up by 12kobo or 6.22 percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) moved to new high at the close of trading session on Thursday, reaching 43,607.94 points from 43,476.75 points the preceding day.

The value of listed stocks on the Nigerian Exchange increased to N23.497trillion.

FBN Holdings, UBA, Transcorp, BUA Foods and Zenith Bank were actively traded stocks on the Bourse. In 3,715 deals, investors exchanged 174,610,725 shares valued at N2.132 billion.