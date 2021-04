In line with most market watchers expectations, the stock market of Africa’s largest economy opened this week on a negative note, dipping by 0.40percent at the close of trading on Monday April 12. The record close in the red zone on Custom Street was driven by sell pressure in consumer goods stocks (sectoral index decreased…

