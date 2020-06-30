Nigeria stock market decreased by 3.2% in June

Nigeria’s stock market failed to impress investors in June following a record dip by 3.2percent in the review month.

Negative sentiments that trailed stocks last month pushed its decline this year to a new high of -8.80 percent.

The record drop by -1.53 percent on the last trading day of the first-half (H1) has contributed to the unwelcome reign of the bears on the local Bourse.

This was fuelled by profit taking activities on large cap stocks like BUA Cement Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, Cadbury Nigeria Plc and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) decreased to 24,479.22 points on Tuesday June 30 as against preceding trading day high of 24,858.82 points.

Listed stocks value decreased to N12.769trillion from day open high of N12.967trillion. Investors booked about N198billion loss on Tuesday June 30.

In 4,464 deals, investors exchanged 280,667,420 units valued at N3.138billion.

The share price of BUA Cement Plc recorded the highest decline on Tuesday after moving from

N43 to N38.7, down N4.3 or 10percent.

Dangote Cement Plc also recorded a dip, from N128 to N127, down by N1 or 0.78 percent. Lafarge Africa Plc dipped from N10.8 to N10, shedding 80kobo or 7.41percent.

Cadbury Nigeria plc dropped from day open high of N7.5 to N6.75, losing 75kobo or 10percent while construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc share price moved from N7.45 to N6.75, shedding 70kobo or 9.40 percent.