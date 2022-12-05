NGX to recognise exceptional performance, compliance in capital market

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) will on Tuesday, December 6 recognise the outstanding performance of capital market stakeholders in multiple categories as the fiscal year draws to a close for many stakeholders.

The ceremony, NGX Made of Africa Awards is aimed at rewarding organisations and individuals that have exhibited excellence in value creation and impact on the Nigerian capital market.

Compliance to rules and regulations would also be rewarded at the landmark event themed “Innovation in Capital Markets: The Panacea for Exponential Growth”.

Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, Divisional Head, Business Support Services, NGX, said the Exchange was keen on rewarding innovation, commitment to sustainability and emphasising compliance in the capital market.

She noted that the award nomination and selection process was intensely analytical as a trove of data generated by the Exchange were analysed by NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) and verified for accuracy by an independent auditor.

“As you can see, the process was made transparent and verifiable. We hope the Awards will encourage the companies to continue to maintain higher standards and ensure that their own stakeholders hold them accountable to higher standards. We are banking that it’ll encourage more innovation, compliance, adherence to rules and regulations,” she said.

Robinson-Ayanwale added that NGX would be focusing on driving more listings, executing more capacity-building programmes across different capital market stakeholders’ group and driving forward its sustainability agenda in 2023.

BUA Group and CardinalStone Partners Limited are the headline sponsors for the ceremony. Other sponsors include United Bank for Africa Plc, Coronation Asset Management Limited, Zenith Bank Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Access Holdings Plc, Notore Chemicals Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc, Bank of Industry and Central Securities and Clearing Systems Plc.

The decision to hold the awards and celebrate exceptional performance underscores NGX’s commitment to the growth and sustainability of the Nigerian capital market. This further accentuates the position of the Exchange as a leader and driver of excellence in the financial markets’ ecosystem.