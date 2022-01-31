NGX lists FGN multi-tranche $4bn Eurobonds

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, January 31 listed the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) $4billion FGN Eurobonds on its platform.

The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches as follows: 6.125percent FGN SEP 2028 worth $1.250billion; 7.375percent FGN SEP 2033 worth $1.5billion; and 8.25percent FGN SEP 2051 worth $1.25billion.

The bonds were issued via the Debt Management Office with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acting as Domestic Book runner and FSDH Merchant Bank Limited as Financial Adviser.

NGX continues to thrive as a multi-asset securities exchange providing access to a diversified range of assets including equities, fixed income, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). In 2021, NGX facilitated capital raising of over N7.13trillion across asset classes for both public and private corporations.

Furthermore, through its vast network of Trading License Holder Firms and an integrated trading platform, NGX provides institutional and retail investors access to one of the most liquid markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.