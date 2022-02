NGX inducts 117 new authorised dealing clerks

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) inducted a total of 117 Authorised Dealing Clerks from 63 Trading License Holder today, 22 February 2022 charging them to uphold the highest level of ethics and responsibility.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, stated, “On behalf of the Board and Executive Management of NGX, I would like to congratulate all today’s inductees. We are indeed pleased to celebrate the successful Dealing Clerks who have passed through The Exchange’s Automated Trading System training faculty made up of seasoned capital market regulators and operators including Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC); Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON); Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc and Registrars. This induction is evidence of years of dedication, adaptability, and hard work, and symbolises your commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards and to always put the interest of the market first.”

Popoola also advised the new clerks to embrace the culture of continuous learning in the fast-paced environment that is the capital market saying, “As the market deepens with the launch of new products, I encourage everyone to seek for better understanding of various aspects of the capital market as well as new developments.

“The X-Academy, our specialized learning centre is equipped to fill this gap by offering a wide range of courses geared towards bridging the knowledge gap of capital market professionals, investors and the general public, about how the capital market works. Please ensure that you maximise the opportunities presented by X-Academy to stay up to date on market developments.”

On his part, the Doyen of Stockbrokers, Rasheed Yussuf, called on the newly inducted Dealing Clerks to live up to the creed in the capital market “our word is our bond” as this would engender confidence in the capital market and lead to growth in the various Trading License Holder firms represented. Similar words of wisdom were presented by Sam Onukwe, Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), and Olatunde Amolegbe, President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Others present at the event were the Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, represented by Mahmud Muhtar, Commissioner, Registrations, SEC, and the CEO, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), Haruna Jalo-Waziri.