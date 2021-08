The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has applauded Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading solutions provider in the construction industry, for emerging as one of the five top-performing companies blurring the gap in gender roles and encouraging equality and diversity within its ranks. The…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login