Nigeria’s equities market moderated it’s loss on Thursday as the benchmark performance Index decreased slightly by 0.05 percent.

The record four days of negative closes on the Nigerian Bourse further decreased the market’s year-to-date (YtD) return which stood at +1.88 percent on Thursday.

This week, the market has decreased by 1.03 percent while the month it’s down by 2.75 percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased from 104,915.13 points and N65.789 trillion respectively to 104,858.77 points and N65.754trillion.

Fidelity Bank, Veritas Kapital, Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank and Access Holdings were actively traded stocks as investors in

10,182 deals exchanged 310,527,528 shares worth N6.247billion.

Livestock Feeds decreased most, from N8.46 to N7.65, losing 81 kobo or 9.57 percent of its day-open value.

Also, Custodian Investment decreased from N21.50 to N20, losing N1.50 or 6.98 percent.

UPDC dropped from a high of N3.05 to N2.86, losing 19kobo or 6.23 percent, while Chams dipped from N2.13 to N2.02, losing 11kobo or 5.16 percent.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

