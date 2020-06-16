BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Naira stabilises at N450 on black market

by
AELEX sensitises private sector on DFIs’ funds
AELEX sensitises private sector on DFIs’ funds

The foreign exchange market opened on Tuesday with the dollar trading at N450 the same as of Monday on the black market.
The market shows quiet activity as demand was low, one of the traders said.
At the retail Bureau, Naira weakened by N2.00k as the dollar was trading at N452 on Tuesday compared with N450 traded since last week.
The FX market opened on Tuesday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window with an indicative rate of N387.39k, representing marginal appreciation of N0.07k when compared with N387.46k opened with on Monday, data from FMDQ showed.
Thanks for the update.Noted with thanks.Noted.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Why Leadway Assurance remains largest insurer in Nigeria?

FX turnover rises by 14.62% at I&E window

AIICO Insurance seeks NSE approval, listing of N3.5bn Rights…

1 of 1,288