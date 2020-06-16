Naira stabilises at N450 on black market

The foreign exchange market opened on Tuesday with the dollar trading at N450 the same as of Monday on the black market.

The market shows quiet activity as demand was low, one of the traders said.

At the retail Bureau, Naira weakened by N2.00k as the dollar was trading at N452 on Tuesday compared with N450 traded since last week.

The FX market opened on Tuesday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window with an indicative rate of N387.39k, representing marginal appreciation of N0.07k when compared with N387.46k opened with on Monday, data from FMDQ showed.

