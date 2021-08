Dampened investors’ appetite for low yielding mutual fund instruments has cost the industry N220.77 billion worth of assets year-to-date for the period between January 8 to July 30 2021. The asset managed by Nigeria’s mutual fund industry dropped by 14.77 percent to N1.27 trillion in July from N1.49 trillion in January, as analyzed from the…

