MTNN share price back to listing price as market sell off worsens

At the close of trading on Monday, shares of MTNN lost 10percent to end trading at N90. This is the same price the shares was first traded when it listed by introduction some 10 months ago.

 

Investors also sold off stocks of tier-1 banks forcing the All-share index to tank by 2.4percent to 21,330.79 points – the biggest move since falling 2.9percent  on March 19.
Consequently, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses increased to -18.6 percent and -20.5percent respectively.
