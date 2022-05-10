MTN, NAHCO, other stocks cause market’s first loss this week

Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday recorded its first negative close this week, declining by 0.19percent as investors booked about N53billion loss.

Despite the Tuesday’s dip, the market’s week-to-date (WtD) return is still positive at 1.70percent while the market has risen by 4.36percent and 21.28percent since beginning of this month and this year respectively.

MTN Nigeria led the losers league after its share price decreased from N249 to N240, losing N9 or 3.61percent, followed by NAHCO which dropped from a preceding day high of N6.79 to N6.51, losing 28kobo or 4.12percent of its day-open price; while Wema Bank also made the top laggards league after it decreased by 14kobo or 3.73percent, from N3.75 to N3.61.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation decreased from preceding day’s highs of 51,903.44 points and N27.981trillion respectively to 51,805.41 points and N27.928trillion. On the gainers list, Okomu Oil Palm led other stocks after its price rose from N170 to N187, adding N17 or 10percent.

GTCO, Transcorp, FBN Holdings, Oando and Regency Assurance made the top five trades league. In 6,689 deals, investors exchanged 331,521,863 units valued at N5.035billion.