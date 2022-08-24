Market sees first gain this week as Stanbic, ETI, others rally

Nigeria’s equities market closed in the green zone on Wednesday, its first gain this week, as buy-side interest outweighed supply on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Following its proposed interim dividend of N1.50kobo, shares of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc were topmost on demand, pushing its price from N28 to N30.50, up by N2.50 or 8.93percent.

It was followed by that of ETI which moved up from N10 to N10.80, adding 80kobo or 8percent, and NEM Insurance which rose from day-open low of N4.40 to N4.84, up by 44kobo or 10percent.

The market’s All-Share Index (ASI) and capitalisation increased from preceding day lows of 48,554.76 points and N26.188trillion to 48,675.24 points and N26.253trillion.

The market grew by 0.25 percent, pushing the record positive return year-to-date (YtD) higher by 13.95 percent. Investors gained about N65billion at the close of trading session on Wednesday.

Access Holdings, UBA, FBN Holdings, GTCO and Zenith Bank were top-5 traded stocks on the Bourse. In 3,751 deals, investors exchanged 167,569,257 shares valued at N3.373billion.