Market rises by 0.05% as investors buy banking stocks

Nigeria’s equities market rose slightly by 0.05percent on Thursday following slight activities on the buy-side of the Bourse.

Banking and consumer goods stocks were majorly on demand while investors sold insurance stocks.

Research analysts at Lagos-based Vetiva had ahead of Thursday’s trading expected to see slight rebounds in banking stocks.

The record positive close pushed the market’s year-to-date (YtD) positive return higher to +30.99percent.

The market All-Share Index (ASI) and equities capitalisation increased from preceding day’s lows of 67,100.49 points and N36.864trillion respectively to 67,133.19 points and N36.882trillion. Investors booked about N18billion gain at the close of trading.