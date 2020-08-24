Market opens week in green as investor buy consumer goods stocks

Nigeria’s stock market opened the new trading week in green (+0.03percent) as investors gained N3billion amid raised wagers on consumer goods stocks –led by Guinness Nigeria (+1.32percent) and International Breweries (+4.17percent).

This month, the market has increased by +2.17 percent, while this year it has decreased by -6. 01percent.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation which opened for trading on August 24 at 25,221.87 points and N13.158 trillion increased to 25,229.12 points and N13.161trillion.

At the close of remote trading session on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Unilever Nigeria shares increased most from N13.95 to N15, after adding N1.05 or 7.53percent.

It was followed by Guinness Nigeria which rose from N15.2 to N15.4, adding 20kobo or 1.32percent. PZ Cussons Nigeria also rallied from N3.85 to N4, up by 15kobo or 3.90percent.

International Breweries also went up from N3.6 per share to N3.75, adding 15kobo or 4.17percent; while University Press Plc increased from N1.24 to N1.36, adding 12kobo or 9.68percent.

Presco recorded the highest dip, from N51 to N49, down by N2 or 3.92percent; while Lafarge Africa share price decreased from N11.7 to N11.5, losing 20kobo or 1.71percent.

In 3,737 deals, investors exchanged 251,188,123 units valued at N2.360billion. Transcorp, Zenith Bank, GTBank, FBN Holdings and Presco were actively traded stocks.