Market fails to sustain gain as Unilever leads laggards

Nigeria’s stock market failed to sustain previous day’s gain on Thursday following a trading session of negative close on the Bourse.

Unilever led the laggards league after its share price dropped from a high of N10.85 to N9.95, losing 90kobo or 8.29percent.

Champion Breweries led the gainers after its share price moved up from preceding day’s N3.20 to N3.45, adding 25kobo or 7.81percent.

The market decreased by 0.10 percent or N25billion, pushing the record positive return year-to-date (YtD) lower to +3.56percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) and its market capitalisation deppreciated from preceding day highs of 44,283.02 points and N24.119trillion to 44,236.7 points and N24.094trillion.

In 3,389 deals, investors exchanged 215,154,016 shares valued at N1.905billion.