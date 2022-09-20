Market closes slightly positive by 0.01%

Nigeria’s equities market rose slightly by 0.01percent or N7billion on Tuesday despite analysts expectation of another slow trading session following a record negative take off to the new week.

The record positive close was driven among others by FBN Holdings Plc which rose from N10 to N10.50, adding 50kobo or 5percent; and RTBriscoe which moved up slightly from 30kobo to 33kobo, up by 3kobo or 10percent.

TotalEnergies led the laggards after its share price moved down from preceding day’s N234.50 to N211.10, losing N23.40 or 9.98percent.

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) increased to 15.75percent. The stock market’s All-Share Index (ASI) and capitalisation increased from preceding trading day’s lows of 49,440.21 points and N26.667trillion respectively to 49,445.31 points and N26.670trillion.

In 3,323 deals, investors exchanged 147,585,264 shares valued at N2.393billion. GTCO, Capital Hotel, FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank and Chams were top-5 traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).