Market closes higher by 0.48% in week ended March 10

Nigeria’s equities market increased by 0.48percent in the trading week ended Friday March 10.

The positive close in the review trading week came as investors bought industrial and insurance stocks despite sell pressure on banking, consumer goods and oil & gas stocks.

Investors booked about N144billion gain despite mixed trading sessions. The market recorded three days of positive closes, one day of negative and flat closes.

This month, the market has decreased by 0.02percent, while year-to-date (YtD) it has risen by 8.87percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation which opened the review week at 55,529.21 points and N30.250 trillion respectively increased to 55,794.51 points and N30.394trillion.

As investors anticipate more full-year earnings results, analysts had expected mixed sentiments in the week under review.