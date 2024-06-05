Johannesburg Stock Exchange lifts suspension on Oando shares

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has lifted the suspension it earlier this year placed on trading in the shares of Oando Plc.

JSE on March 27, 2024 suspended secondary listing of Oando securities due to its inability to meet the extended deadline to publish its 2022 audited year-end results (the 2022 Accounts) and the interim results for 2023.

In confirmation of this lifting of the suspension, Oando Plc, Nigeria’s indigenous energy group listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and Johannesburg Stock Exchange has also notified the investing public and its shareholders.

Oando said on Wednesday June 5 that it has received confirmation from the JSE on the lifting of the suspension on the secondary listing of the Company’s securities, adding that this change will take effect from today Wednesday, June 5, 2024, allowing trading to resume.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the patience of our stakeholders during this time; furthermore, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency,” Oando said.