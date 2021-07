Nigeria’s stock market closed southwards on Tuesday July 27 as investors expectedly moved to take profit after recent gains. At the close of trading, the market recorded 20 gainers led by Oando Plc (+43kobo or 9.86percent) as against 21 losers led by UPDC REIT (-40kobo or 6.67percent). The market had recorded remarkable gains in previous…

