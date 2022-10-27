Investors lose N127bn as market sees first dip this week

Nigeria’s equities market on Thursday recorded its first decline this week, as sell-side pressure forced the Bourse to close lower by 0.52percent.

Investors lost about N127billion at the close of trading session, driven majorly by record dip in the share price of Pharma Deko which topped on laggards list after decreasing from N2.05 to N1.85, losing 20kobo or 9.76percent.

In 2,998 deals, investors exchanged 150,973,185 shares valued at N1.554billion. Mutual Benefit, Pharma Deko, Transcorp, Fidelity Bank and Access Corporation were top-5 traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation decreased from preceding day’s highs of 44,859.78 points and N24.433trillion respectively to 44,625.18 points and N24.306trillion.

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) printed lower at +4.47 percent at the close of trading session on Thursday.