Investors gain N240bn as Nigeria stocks further defy social unrest

Despite social unrest witnessed last week in Nigeria, equity investors continued to take a position in a number of attractive counters. Investors gained an additional N240billion on Wednesday, October 28 as the bulls retained their positions, pushing this year’s positive return to a new high of +9.67percent. Amid renewed interest in value stocks, Nestle Nigeria…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE