Investors gain N240bn as Nigeria stocks further defy social unrest

...Nestle, Dangote Cement, Total, others on demand

Floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Despite social unrest witnessed last week in Nigeria, equity investors continued to take a position in a number of attractive counters. Investors gained an additional N240billion on Wednesday, October 28 as the bulls retained their positions, pushing this year’s positive return to a new high of +9.67percent. Amid renewed interest in value stocks, Nestle Nigeria…

