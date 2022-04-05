Here are dividends, bonus shares you can position for

No doubt dividend-paying stocks provide a way for investors to get paid during rocky market periods, when capital gains are hard to achieve. In stock investing, dividends are important to investors because they among others substantially increase stock investing profits.

Some dividend-paying stocks allow investors to profit in two ways: appreciation in the price of the stock and through distributions made by the company. As full year earnings season ends on Nigerian Exchange, here are some companies that investors still have opportunity to qualify for their dividend payment, even bonus share.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) (final dividend of 0.16 US cents)

Though, at N12 per share as at Monday April 4, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has risen by 37.9percent year-to-date (YtD). Despite that, the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, with shares listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) announced a full-year dividend of 0.16 US cents (US$0.0016) per ordinary share for the year ended 2021 as declared by the board of directors of ETI.

The dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The dividend is payable on July 6 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members at the close of business on June 3, 2022. The dividend is payable electronically on July 6 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of June 3 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends into their bank accounts.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (bonus share of 1 for every 8)

MRS share price which stood at N12.20 as at Monday April 4 implies a decline by 1.2percent year-to-date (YtD). Though the company didn’t propose any dividend for the year period ended December 31, but it is rewards its shareholders with bonus shares. It proposes bonus shares in the ratio of One (1) for every eight (8) shares held by shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on July 1, 2022, subject to the approval of the appropriate Regulatory Authorities. The Register of Members will be closed from Monday, July 4, 2022, to Friday, July 8, 2022 (both dates inclusive).

BUA Cement Plc (final dividend of N2.6)

BUA Cement Plc share price at N70.75 per share as at Monday April 4 represents an increase by 5.5percent year-to-date (YtD). For the period ended December 31, 2021, BUA Cement Plc has proposed that a final dividend of N2.6 per ordinary share of 50kobo each, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on July 8, 2022. The Register of Shareholders will be closed from July 11 to July 15, 2022. On July 21, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at July 8 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

UAC of Nigeria Plc (65 kobo dividend)

At N11.70 per share as Monday April 4, the conglomerate’s share price has risen this year by 23.2percent. For the year ended December 31, 2021 UAC of Nigeria Plc proposes that a dividend of 65 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on June 7, 2022.

The Register of Members will be closed from June 8 to June 14, 2022 (both dates inclusive). On June 23, 2022 cash dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders (Qualifying Shareholders) whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 7th June, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

The Board has approved and also recommending to shareholders for their approval at the forthcoming AGM, a right of election for Qualifying Shareholders to receive new ordinary shares in the Company instead of the dividend in cash. The election is required to be made on or before June 14, 2022.

The Reference Share Price for the purpose of determining the number of shares due to Qualifying Shareholders who elect for the share option will be a ten-day trading average of the Company’s share price on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, starting on June 8, 2022. Shareholders who do not elect for new ordinary shares on/or before June 14, 2022 will receive cash dividend.

Courteville Business Solutions Plc (4kobo final dividend)

The penny stock which stood at 53kobo as at close of trading on Monday April 4 has risen by 39.5percent this year. The company has proposed a final dividend of 4kobo for every share of 50kobo, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders’ whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on June 9, 2022.

The Register of Courteville shareholders will be closed from June 10 to 17. On June 24, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at June 9, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

FCMB Group Plc (final dividend of 20kobo)

This financial holding company’s share price closed at N3.17 as at Monday April 4 which implies 6percent increase year-to-date (YtD). FCMB Group Plc has proposed a final dividend of 20kobo for every 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday April 14, 2022.

The Register of FCMB Group shareholders will be closed from Friday April 15 to Tuesday April 19, 2022. On Wednesday April 27, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday April 14 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Jaiz Bank Plc (4kobo dividend)

This non-interest bank’s share price at 66kobo per share as at Monday April 4 represents year-to-date (YtD) increase by 17.9percent. Jaiz Bank has proposed that a dividend of 4kobo per 50kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of members as at the close of business on May 26.

The Register of Jaiz Bank shareholders will be closed from May 27 to June 2, 2022, while on June 8, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at May 26 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc (10kobo final dividend; bonus of 1 for 9)

NPF Microfinance Bank has proposed that a final dividend of 10kobo per 50kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of members as at close of business on May 6.

Also, the bank has proposed bonus share in the ratio of one (1) for every nine (9) shares held by shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at close of business on May 27, subject to the approval of the appropriate regulatory authorities.

For cash dividend, register will close from 9 to 13 May; while for bonus shares, register closes from May 30 to June 2. On May 26, dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders of NPF Microfinance Bank whose names appear in the Register of members as at May 6 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Wema Bank Plc (24kobo final dividend)

At N2.90 per share Wema Bank closed on Monday April 4, it implies the company’s share price has gained rallied this year by 302.8percent. For the period ended December 31, 2021, Wema Bank Plc proposes that a final dividend of 24kobo per ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Register of Shareholders will be closed from April 28, 2022 to May 4, 2022. On May 10, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at April 27, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank account.

Sterling Bank Plc (dividend of 10 kobo)

Though, Sterling Bank has proposed dividend for its shareholders, worthy to note that its share price at N1.49 implies a decline this year by 1.3percent. For the full year ended December 31, 2021, Sterling Bank Plc has proposed that a dividend of 10 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday May 27, 2022.

The Register of Members will be closed from Monday May 30, 2022 to Friday June 3, 2022. On Thursday, June 16 2022, the dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of trading on Friday May 27, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (final dividend of N2.50kobo)

For the period ended December 31, Julius Berger Plc proposes that a final dividend of N2.50kobo per 50 kobo share subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the May 27, 2022. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on May 30 to June 1, 2022. At N26 per share which it closed on Monday April 4, Julius Berger share price has risen this year by 16.3percent.

On June 17, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders of Julius Berger Plc whose names appear in the Register of Members as at May 27, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts. The company’s shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Fidelity Bank Plc (35kobo dividend)

Investors in Fidelity Bank shares have reasons to be happy. At N3.43 per share on Monday, April 4 the share price has increased this year by 34.5percent. Fidelity Bank Plc has for the period ended December 31, 2021 proposed that a dividend of 35kobo per 50kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at close of business on April 22.

The bank’s register of shareholders will be closed on April 25 to April 29 to enable the registrars prepare for payment of dividend. On Thursday May 5, dividends will be paid electronically to Fidelity Bank shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at April 22 who have also completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (40kobo final dividend)

The share price of Berger Paints decreased this year by 27.5percent to N6.20 as at Monday April 4. For the period ended December 31, 2021, the company proposed a final Dividend of 40 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on April 21, 2022.

The register of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc shareholders will be closed from April 22 – 28, 2022 (both days inclusive). On May 19, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of April 21, 2022, and who have completed their e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (N2 final dividend)

The share price of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc decreased this year by 5.1percent to N34.15 on Monday April 4. For the period ended December 31 2021, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc proposes that a final dividend of N2 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that amounts to N25.913billion subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Wednesday April 13, 2022.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Thursday April 14, 2022 to Thursday April 21, 2022. On Friday May 27, 2022 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Wednesday April 13, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

As at Monday April 4, this company’s share price increased this year by 7.5percent to N238.50. TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has also for the period ended December 31, 2021 proposed a final dividend of N18.20 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 22, 2022. The Register of shareholders will be closed from Monday April 25 to Friday April 29, 2022. On June 17, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria whose names appear on the Register of Members as at April 22, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.